Meta Announces Date for 2022 Quest Gaming Showcase

Meta

Facebook parent company Meta has announced the date for the second annual Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, where fans of the VR headset console will get the latest on new games and more.

Hosted by Oculus Studios executive producer Ruth Bram, the event returns April 20 at 10 a.m. PDT on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Oculus TV.

The launch event premiered last year as the Oculus Gaming Showcase and offered tidbits on games like After the Fall, I Expect You To Die 2, Resident Evil 4, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, Episode 2.

Details are still slim on this year's showcase, but according to a release it will feature "announcements, gameplay first-looks, updates on games coming in the next year, and a whole lot of surprises."



