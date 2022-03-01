Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Leads Xbox Game Pass for March

Marvel / Square Enix

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise hit last year and was on CNET's Top 10 Games of the Year list. It's now making its way to Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft revealed its upcoming Game Pass games for March, and the big addition will be Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which hits the subscription service on March 10. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play the game on console, PC and even on the cloud.

Here are the rest of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in March:

March 1 - Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console, and PC), Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud)

- Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console, and PC), Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud) March 3 - Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)

- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC) March 10 - Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox, Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One), Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, and PC). Young Souls (Cloud, Console, and PC)

It's likely more games will be added to Xbox Game Pass later in the month.

Also, as is the case with every month, there are games that will be leaving Game Pass. These titles will be removed from the service on March 15: