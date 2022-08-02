Logitech Is Developing Cloud Gaming Handheld With Xbox, GeForce Now Support

Logitech G and Tencent Games have partnered to develop a cloud gaming handheld device that'll launch , the companies said Tuesday. It'll support multiple cloud gaming services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia's GeForce Now.

Cloud gaming lets you stream PC and console games on any device as long as you have a reliable internet connection. The companies didn't reveal any details about the price or an exact release date, nor did they give us a look at the device.

The Swiss peripherals maker will handle the hardware, while China's Tencent will work on the software side.

"As someone that grew up playing video games, the idea of being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere is super exciting, and we can't wait to show everyone what we've been working on," Ujesh Desai, Logitech G's general manager, said in a release.

The news comes months after Valve's Steam Deck opened a vast PC gaming library to portable players. Nintendo also offers a selection of cloud games to Switch owners.