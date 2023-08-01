X
Lenovo May Enter Handheld Games Market With 'Legion Go' Console

There might be another PC handheld in the works, according to a report.

A racing game on the Razer Edge, a gaming handheld.
Scott Stein/CNET

Lenovo could be coming out with its own PC handheld gaming device, according to a report Monday from Windows Central.

Said to be named the Legion Go, the device will reportedly have an 8-inch display, run Windows 11 and be powered by a Ryzen chip. There's no timeline for when it would be available, according to Windows Central, which cited anonymous sources. 

According to the report, there's also the possibility the Legion Go will never make it to store shelves, as an earlier leaked preview of a Lenovo handheld was never launched -- the 2021 "Lenovo Legion Play," which was reported by Liliputing. If the Legion Go does come out, Windows Central says its design could resemble the Legion Play.

Lenovo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Steam Deck with a kickstand on a wood desk.
CNET/Dan Ackerman

