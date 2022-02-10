Tesla recall for Boombox function Everything Samsung just announced Jurassic World Dominion trailer Top-searched jobs on Google Super Bowl commercials Obi-Wan Kenobi series
Kingdom Hearts collection brings Disney-themed adventures to Nintendo Switch

The games will only be available via cloud gaming, but you can try out demos to see if your internet connection is up to streaming them.

Mickey Mouse in Kingdom Hearts

Mickey Mouse wants to hang out with you on Nintendo Switch.

 Square Enix

The Kingdom Hearts games arrived on Nintendo Switch on Thursday. The Disney-themed action RPG games are only playable via the cloud, so you'll need a steady internet connection to dive in.

Free playable demos are available, so you can see if your connection is up to the task.

The Integrum Masterpiece collection includes Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind. Those are the three main games, along with several spinoffs.

If you buy them all together at launch, the collection will set you back $72. (The price will jump to $90 at some point after launch.)

You can get Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix for $32 at launch ($40 afterward), Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue for $40 at launch ($50 afterward) and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind for $40 at launch ($50 afterward). 

This seems pretty pricey to me for a license to stream games that will only be available as long as Square Enix deems worthwhile.

