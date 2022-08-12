Hogwarts Legacy Game Set in the 'Harry Potter' Universe Delayed to February 2023

Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world game that lets players create their own student enrolled at the wizarding school from J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter universe, has been delayed and is now set for release on Feb. 10, 2023, developer Avalanche Software said Friday. It was previously set to release in time for the holiday shopping season this fall.

"We're excited about what we're creating here at the studio and we just need a little bit more time to deliver the best possible experience to everyone," said Chandler Wood, community manager for Avalance Software, in a video tweeted Friday.

The new date applies to the PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms. Wood also said the release date for the Nintendo Switch version of the game would be announced soon.

A message from Avalanche Software. pic.twitter.com/7MnIJ2p9wO — WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWB) August 12, 2022

In Hogwarts Legacy, players take the role of a fifth-year student at the school in the late 19th century. Students learn how to make potions, tame magic beasts, ride a broomstick and unlock the institution's mysteries while also meeting with some of the characters mentioned in the Potter books.