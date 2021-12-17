Here's how you can get an extra $10 to spend at Twitch for free today only

Getty Images

One of the best ways to support your favorite online streamers is to subscribe to their channels, and that's definitely the case at Twitch. As part of your Prime membership you can get one free subscription each month, but if you're looking to add some more to your roster it can get a bit expensive. As part of its daily deals, , which means you're basically getting $10 for free.

This is a physical gift card, so you'll need to wait for it to arrive before you can redeem it. In several areas we checked, Amazon is offering free same-day delivery if you act quick, otherwise you should still be able to get it in time for the holidays. It costs you $40 out of pocket, but once redeemed you'll get $50 in credit for Twitch that you can use for channel subscriptions, Bits to celebrate moments in chats or Twitch Turbo.

You can only get this deal today, so don't wait too long.