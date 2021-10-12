Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console: GameStop opens its preorders today, but there's a catch

The upcoming release of Halo Infinite has only increased demand for the constantly sold-out Xbox Series X, and the new limited-edition Halo Infinite Series X console. GameStop has opened up its preorders as of Tuesday at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET), but the first hour is only for GameStop Power Up Rewards Pro members.

As noted earlier by @GYXdeals, GameStop will reportedly offer the limited edition controller on Wednesday, and then repeat the Halo-branded console offering on Thursday -- again, for Power Up Rewards Pro members only.

GameStop/Screenshot by CNET

The new limited-edition Xbox Series X features a stunning Halo Infinite design and comes with a matching controller as well as a digital copy of the game. The console bundle releases Nov. 25 for $550 while Halo Infinite itself is out Dec. 8.

Microsoft

We're continuing to track availability for the new Xbox Series X limited-edition bundle. In the meantime, here's the current state of console bundle preorders.

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite bundle preorders

GameStop now periodically restocks the Halo Xbox Series X bundle, but now reserves initial ordering for PowerUp Rewards Pro members only.

Walmart's Xbox Series X Halo Infinite bundle went up for preorder on Aug. 25 and quickly sold out. Walmart generally announces its console restocks ahead of time, and if it does another round for the Halo Series X console, we'll include that information here as soon as we get it.

A listing for the Xbox Series X Halo bundle is up at Amazon, but preorders haven't yet gone live. At this point, it's unclear whether Amazon will stock the bundle prior to launch.

An Xbox Series X Halo Infinite bundle listing is also live at Best Buy, but as with Amazon, we haven't seen preorders go live there yet. It's unclear whether Best Buy will open preorders for this console bundle prior to its release date.

Preorders went live (and sold out) at the Xbox Store on Aug. 25, but you can check for availability below.

Preorders went live at Target on Aug. 25 and quickly sold out. You can check for current availability below.

Scalper pricing is already out of control, with exceeding $1,500 for the Halo Xbox Series X bundle. It's unsurprising that resellers had a heyday with the limited-edition bundle, given how things have gone with next-gen console restocks over the past year, but it's a disappointing reality all the same. As always, we do recommend holding out to buy the console bundle at list price if you can.

In addition to the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite limited-edition console, Microsoft is releasing a Halo Infinite limited-edition Elite Series 2 controller on Nov. 25. This gamepad has a different design from the one in the console bundle; instead, it's green with a Master Chief-themed design and orange D-pad. The limited-edition controller is exclusive to and the .

Seagate and Razer have teamed up with Microsoft to produce their own Halo-themed gear. has a similar Master Chief design in Halo green and will be available this October for $100 (2TB) or $160 (5TB). Meanwhile, Razer has a new headset option for Xbox players with the , which matches the game drive's design and supports Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 for low-latency gaming. It sells for $170, and you can preorder it now. Both products will be released this October.