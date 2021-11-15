Xbox at 20: Looking back Xbox 20th anniversary livestream party today Samsung Galaxy update PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals Black Friday ad scans
Gucci made a limited-edition Xbox Series X that costs $10,000

For gamers who have too much money.

Microsoft's Xbox Series console celebrated its first anniversary last week. Gucci joined the festivities with a limited-edition version of the game console that will retail for $10,000. 

Gucci and Microsoft partnered to produce the limited-edition Xbox Series X console. The luxury fashion company made only 100 sets, which include a laser-cut system using the original Gucci Rhombi design, two customized Xbox Series controllers with red and blue stripes, a Gucci hard case for the Xbox and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. All for the price of $10,000, which is a bit more than the $500 retail price of the Xbox Series X. 

Gucci will sell these limited-edition Xboxes on Nov. 17, and they're only available at select stores across the globe. 

The Xbox Series X has been hard to find on retail shelves this past year, similar to its competition, the PS5. It's only going to get tougher to find as Black Friday nears. 

