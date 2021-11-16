GTA Trilogy is a mess. Here's what you should know

Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition came out on Thursday, just days after the 20th anniversary of the original Grand Theft Auto 3 debut on the PlayStation 2. Since its release last week, however, many GTA fans have reported major issues with the game.

The remaster of the first 3D GTA games -- GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas -- was meant to offer fans of the series a way to relive memories of the older games with improved visuals. Instead, many who played the remaster have encountered a growing list of problems, leading to the game receiving an abysmal user rating on Metacritic. Some fans are asking Rockstar for refunds.

Here are some of the problems (so far) with the GTA Trilogy remaster.

What's are some of the problems with GTA Trilogy?

When publisher Rockstar Games first revealed GTA Trilogy, there was a swell of excitement from fans. Characters looked better, explosions were bigger and the worlds looked more alive. That hype drained quickly when people actually played the games.

One major complaint among players is the confusing visual changes. The assumption is that AI software was used in order to obtain better-looking graphics and while it improved certain visuals, it also made for some awkward-looking characters.

The more I see of the GTA Trilogy the more I understand why Rockstar took down the fan remaster mods.

Yikes..

Even just playing the first 3 hours had some characters looking really bad. As I said, game ranges from like a 4 to 7 in quality, while the original is consistently a 6. pic.twitter.com/KUYj1EvMJe — DarkViperAU (@DarkViperAU) November 11, 2021

Some of these #GTATrilogy visual glitches are absolutely hilarious 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bmoIj3qF7O — GINX Canada 🇨🇦 (@GINXCanada) November 12, 2021

There's also a weird glitch in GTA San Andreas. If you're in first-person mode while riding a bike, it shows a super close-up of CJ's face instead of just a first-person view of the road.

Unpopular opinion: The glitches, bugs, textures, character designs and other odd things in new GTA remastered trilogy make the game better, funnier & unique as a new experience 🤷🏻‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/mvSUnzSCXy — Champ (@ChampChong) November 13, 2021

Glitches aren't just limited to the game's graphics. Across all three games are holes in the ground where players and vehicles can get stuck, cutscenes that get interrupted by non-playable characters and strange collision physics. There's also a disorienting rain effect that makes it hard to even see the actual game.

There's a new feature in the GTA SA remaster..... pic.twitter.com/pIVh1jRy8w — 𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔥𝔞𝔫 (@TheNathanNS) November 12, 2021

What happened with the PC version?

A day after its release, the PC version of GTA Trilogy was removed from the Rockstar Games Launcher. It was then added back into the launcher two days later.

Rockstar didn't provide a reason for this 48-hour removal, but there were two big items uncovered in the PC files for the game.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is again available through the Rockstar Games Launcher for play and purchase. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward: https://t.co/hAfEKqYS3o — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 15, 2021

Dataminers apparently discovered the "holy grail" of developer notes for the game not long after it launched. This included codes and assets that weren't used in the game and notes from the original development team. One data miner confirmed these files were removed when the PC version was put back on the launcher.

For those who don't understand, it is basically the Holy grail for those, who cares about "behind the scene" stuff. We can see what was cut in the missions/scripts and read Rockstar North's notes from that era. — Vadim M. (@NationalPepper) November 11, 2021

Another discovery was the inclusion of the "Hot Coffee" files. When GTA San Andreas came out on PC in 2005, players found data for an unused sex mini-game, leading to a swirl of controversy for Rockstar. It was eventually removed from the game in 2008. As for the files in GTA Trilogy, it's unclear if they were also removed when Rockstar made the PC version available again.

What about the Nintendo Switch version?

GTA Trilogy marks the first time the 3D GTA games were made available on a Nintendo console. Unfortunately, it's not a great port.

The Switch version has the problems from the other versions compounded with performance issues and degraded visuals in order to work on the lower-powered Nintendo console. This includes an unsteady frame rate, longer loading times and downgraded graphics compared to the PS5, PC and Xbox Series versions.

Will these issues be fixed?

Grove Street Games, the studio that ported the GTA games to mobile phones, was behind the GTA Trilogy. The company's CEO Thomas Williams tweeted there would be updates coming in the future although he did not provide specifics.

It’s so fun to see players out there really enjoying what we’ve put together for them. I’m honestly enjoying this unparalleled level of scrutiny on our studio. Today we are celebrating our monumental project launch, while we work on updates. :-) — Thomas Williamson (@TSWilliamson) November 11, 2021

GTA Trilogy is out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles for $60.