Google Working on Another Game Streaming Service, Report Says

Is this another Stadia?

Oscar Gonzalez Staff reporter
Oscar Gonzalez
google-logo-2
Angela Lang/CNET

Google appears to be testing a way to play online games between users, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal Friday. 

The new product, reportedly called Playable, will let people play games on their mobile devices or computers via YouTube. Games can be played on the YouTube website or app. So far, Google doesn't appear to have immediate plans to launch this product.

"Gaming has long been a focus at YouTube," Alex McQuiston, YouTube spokesperson, told CNET in an emailed statement. "We're always experimenting with new features, but have nothing to announce right now."

This product testing comes months after Google shut down its cloud gaming service Stadia, which launched back in 2019. According to Phil Harrison, Stadia vice president and general manager, the cloud gaming service didn't gain any "traction" with subscribers as the company expected. Last September, Harrison said the technology powering Stdia could be used in other parts of Google such as YouTube, Google Play and Augmented Reality. 

