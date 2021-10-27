2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 US passport with 'X' gender Eternals review: Convoluted plot Trailer for Toy Story spinoff Lightyear Squid Game creator on Lebron James' critique PS5 restock tracker
Get these Nintendo Switch games at a discount before they're released

New Mario Party and Pokemon titles are on their way but you can pick them up for less right now.

mario-party-superstars-new
Nintendo

Looking to expand your Nintendo Switch library or get a jump on your holiday shopping? The latest Mario Party and Pokemon games are set to release soon but you can preorder them now for less. 

Mario Party Superstars will be available on Oct. 29 and Pokemon Shining Pearl and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond will both be released on Nov. 19. You can preorder all of them now from DailySteals, though, and if you use code CNETNWG the prices will drop to $48.99 each: 

Compared to Amazon's preorder prices, you'll be saving $7.99 on Mario Party Superstars and $10.89 each on the Pokemon titles.