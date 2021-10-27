Get these Nintendo Switch games at a discount before they're released

Nintendo

Looking to expand your Nintendo Switch library or get a jump on your holiday shopping? The latest Mario Party and Pokemon games are set to release soon but you can preorder them now for less.

Mario Party Superstars will be available on Oct. 29 and Pokemon Shining Pearl and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond will both be released on Nov. 19. You can preorder all of them now from DailySteals, though, and if you use code CNETNWG the prices will drop to $48.99 each:







Compared to Amazon's preorder prices, you'll be saving $7.99 on Mario Party Superstars and $10.89 each on the Pokemon titles.