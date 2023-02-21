'Get Out' Studio Is Getting Into Video Games

Horror movie studio Blumhouse is launching a video game division, Blumhouse Games, it said Tuesday. The studio has been responsible for scary cinematic hits like the Oscar-winning Get Out and last year's The Black Phone.

The new division will partner with independent game developers "to bring their creative vision to life via original, horror-themed games for console, PC and mobile audiences," Blumhouse said. The division will aim at the indie market by making games for less than $10 million, in an attempt to mirror the approach of Blumhouse's movies: low budget, but big box office.

"Through my time in the industry, I've had the good fortune of working closely with developers to bring their ideas to life," Zach Wood, Blumhouse Games' president, said in a release. "There's a unique opportunity for horror and genre in the indie game space, and I'm thrilled about teaming up with Blumhouse to meaningfully leverage the company's brand, reputation, and creative talent."