Get 50% Off the Razer Battle Bundle and Pay Just $75 -- Today Only

PC gaming can be prohibitively expensive. But if you want to take your gaming experience to the next level, you need to find quality gear at a price that won't break the bank. Today only (May 14), you can save 50% on a brand new at Woot, which includes a wired esports headset, soft gaming mouse mat and wired gaming mouse, bringing the price of all three to just $75 while supplies last.

The DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse is a great low-latency option even on its own. It features a 20K DPI optical sensor and eight programmable buttons, as well as customizable Chroma RGB lighting and ergonomic rubberized grips to make sure you have the speed, control and comfort you need for long gaming sessions. Plus, it's built to survive 70 million clicks, so you'll be able to rely on it for many campaigns to come.

Since having a headset offers significant advantages to your gaming experience, you'll be happy to hear this bundle includes the BlackShark V2 X wired headset. It boasts triforce titanium 50mm drivers divided into three parts that produce immersive 7.1 surround sound and allow for individual tuning of highs, mids and lows for positional audio, as well as a Hyperclear Cardioid Mic that picks up more voice and less noise.



And lastly, the Gigantus V2 M mouse mat gives you a large area of mouse space to reduce the need to lift and reposition your mouse during play. It also features a micro-textured surface for precise pixel-tracking and a non-slip rubber base to keep the mat in place. Your purchase is also backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty, so you can spend less time worrying and more time gaming like a pro.