GeForce Now RTX 3080 Plan Adds 4K, More 120Hz Android Phones

If you came to GeForce Now's RTX 3080 plan for the 1440p 120fps speedup, you've now got another incentive to stay: Nvidia's expanding 4K 60fps high-res support beyond its Shield streaming box to all devices on its top-tier plan. And owners of more recent phones with 120Hz screens -- notably the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 and OnePlus 9 Pro -- enter its 120fps fold as well.

And among this week's additions to GeForce Now's roster of supported games are its first titles in the Star Wars franchise: Battlefront 2, Jedi: Fallen Order and Squadrons. (Don't have them? You can pick 'em up on sale until May 10, as part of StarWars.com's May the 4th celebration.)

The full list of titles coming this week: