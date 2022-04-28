GeForce Now Adds Native Apple M1 Mac Support and More

The 2.0.40 update to Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud-gaming application is a little more interesting than its version number would indicate. For one, it adds native support for the Apple M1 series of processors in the newest generations of MacBooks, iMacs and Mac Minis (and though not explicitly listed, it's likely the Mac Studio as well). Nvidia says native support delivers lower power consumption, faster app startup and a generally better experience.

Not for M1-based iPad Air and Pros, though, because iOS App Store restrictions still force cloud-gaming services to run via webapp in Safari. But I'm also surprised it's taken Nvidia this long to go native on MacOS.

Another enhancement the update adds is a better overlay, now able to display the frame rate of the game running on the server as well as on your end. That may be a huge help when trying to diagnose what's gone wrong, as well as potentially give Nvidia an upsale angle: If you're on the 1080p/60fps plan but the server is throwing frames out at 150fps, you might get 120fps FOMO and spring for the pricier RTX 3080 (1440p/120fps) plan.

And speaking of the RTX 3080 plan, you can now redeem membership gift cards for it; they'll come in two, three and six-month denominations. I wouldn't be surprised if that allows mobile and system device manufacturers (or retailers) to offer the tier as a perk to compete with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's plethora of partnerships.

As part of its weekly update, Nvidia announced 14 newly supported games as well: