Gaming Chromebooks with full RGB keyboard could be on the way

Josh Miller/CNET

The upcoming Chrome OS devices could be meant for gamers, and at least one of the devices could have a full RGB keyboard, according to a 9to5Google report Thursday.

Game streaming services like Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now can run on most Chromebooks, and running full Steam games on the devices is the next step. A project codenamed Borealis has been under way to bring Steam games to Chromebook devices. Neither Google nor Steam have scheduled any formal announcements to roll out Steam games on Chromebook devices yet.

This story is being updated.