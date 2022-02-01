Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under 5 New York Times buys Wordle Sony to acquire Bungie Moderna's COVID vaccine wins full FDA approval Free N95 masks Wordle obsesssion
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software

FTC to review Microsoft's $68.7B deal to buy Activision Blizzard, report says

The acquisition will make Microsoft the world's third-largest video game-maker.

gettyimages-1237833846

Microsoft has agreed to take over scandal-plagued video game giant Activision Blizzard, in an all-cash deal valued at $68.7 billion. 

 Michael Ciaglo/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The US Federal Trade Commission will undertake an antitrust review of Microsoft's proposed acquisition scandal-plagued video game giant Activision Blizzard, reported Bloomberg on Monday.

Microsoft last month announced plans to buy Activision Blizzard in an all-cash deal valued at $68.7 billion. The deal, expected to close within the next 18 months, will make Microsoft the world's third-largest video game-maker and give it control of popular franchises including war simulation series Call of Duty and the fantasy behemoth World of Warcraft.

The FTC will reportedly oversee the review instead of the Justice Department, which also has authority over antitrust enforcement. The FTC review will look at whether combing Microsoft, which makes Xbox consoles, and Activision could harm competition by limiting rival's access to major games, according to Bloomberg. 

The FTC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

More to come. 