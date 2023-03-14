FTC Finalizes $245M Fine Against Epic Games to Refund Fortnite Players

The Federal Trade Commission finalized an order Tuesday requiring Fortnite developer Epic Games to pay $245 million in fines for using "dark patterns" to trick players into making unwanted or unauthorized charges.

Fortnite employed "counterintuitive, inconsistent, and confusing button configuration" that duped players into making unwanted charges with the press of a single button, according to an FTC press release. Furthermore, there was no purchase authorization process, enabling minors -- a large demographic of the popular battle royale game -- to rack up charges without parental consent.

Players who suspect they have been wrongfully charged for Fortnite purchases can visit FTC.gov/Fortnite for more information on the refund process. A representative from the FTC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on when affected users can expect a refund.

Epic Games didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.