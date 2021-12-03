Fortnite Chapter 2 'The End' event: Start time, the Rock and more

Epic Games

Fortnite is once again coming to an end... kind of. The popular battle royale game will end the eighth season of its second chapter, leading to the start of Fortnite Chapter 3. Before that, developer Epic Games has a big event in store for players.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 finale event, called The End, starts Saturday with players learning about the fate of the island, and of reality itself. Once the event's over, it's likely Epic could pull the plug on the game until the start of Chapter 3 on Tuesday. There's also an expectation that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may also find his way in to the game.

Here's everything you need to know about Fortnite's The End event.

When's the beginning of The End?

Epic says the finale will start at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Saturday, Dec. 4. As is the case with all these season-ending events, it's best to log on to the game a half-hour before the start time to download any updates and to get into the game.

Tomorrow, we make our final stand to save the Island.



Chapter 2 Finale I 12.4.21 I 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/Qh8GZAnQ63 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 3, 2021

What's expected to happen during The End event?

The Fortnite Chapter 2 storyline culminates in a battle with the Cube Queen, a being from another reality, who's responsible for the Corruption Cubes found on the island. She's the one who's been fracturing realities through the season and looks to take over the island.

If previous season events are any indicator, players will partake in a showdown with the Cube Queen. This'll likely lead to some reality-ending climax, resulting in the shutdown of the game until Tuesday.

Wait, The Rock is in Fortnite?

It's not official, but it's likely. Johnson tweeted Wednesday a short video promoting his Zoa energy drink. In the clip, a helmet of the character known as The Foundation can be seen in a refrigerator. The tweet also references "Zero Point," which is a name used in the game referring to the center point of reality.

Late night grind, POWERED BY @zoaenergy💥⚡️

ZOA delivers healthy energy when you get to that ZERO POINT so you’re always taking the HIGHER GROUND.

Because drinking ZOA, will always give you the strongest FOUNDATION in the UNIVERSE!

Sip your ZO, now LFG!!!! #ifyouknowyouknow 🦾 pic.twitter.com/admN7U9QKt — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2021

Also on Wednesday, one Twitter user uploaded an advertisement for Fortnite Chapter 3 spotted on TikTok. In the ad, the camera inverts in the same way it does in Johnson's video.

Fortnite is free to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. The game isn't available on iOS devices, after a legal battle between Apple and Epic.

