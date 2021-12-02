Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker early access: Start time, download size, everything you should know

Square Enix

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker comes out on Dec. 7, but players can jump into the game starting on Friday. Early access for the upcoming expansion is available for those who already pre-ordered the new game.

Here's everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Early Access.

What is the Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Early Access?

Endwalker is the newest expansion for Square Enix's MMORPG, Final Fantasy 14. It's set for release on Dec. 7 following a small delay in November. Players who pre-ordered the expansion will be able to play the game before its official release starting on Dec. 3. All of the new content and changes coming in the expansion will be available during the early access, allowing players to get an early start to the game.

When does Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Early Access start?

Square Enix said Wednesday early access will begin following server maintenance for the game. Start time will be 1 a.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Dec. 3.

Now whether you will actually be able to play the game at that time is unclear. Endwalker has been highly anticipated among the Final Fantasy 14 community. Expect players to be up late to jump into the game as soon as the maintenance is over. This means there could be very long queues before players can actually play the game. Square Enix already apologized in advance on Monday for any congestion when early access starts.

There's also a matter of downloading the new content. On Steam, Final Fantasy 14 plus Endwalker are listed as taking up 80GB of storage. With the base game taking up 60GB, the expansion should be a 20GB download.

Early access ends on Dec. 10, requiring players to use their Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker code to continue playing with the new content.

How do I get into the Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker early access?

Early access is only available for those who pre-ordered the game either on Steam, through Square Enix's site or Sony's PSN Store. Steam users will find their early access codes under the "CD Keys" option, PS4 and PS5 owners will have their accounts automatically registered for early access and those who pre-ordered via Square Enix will receive a code that they will have to use on the Mog Station site. Square Enix provided more detailed steps on getting access for those in need of help.

Endwalker costs $40 on Mac, PC, PS4 and PS5.

What's new in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker?

As the fourth expansion for Final Fantasy 14, Endwalker will be the culmination of the game's storyline since the beginning. Players will also have access to two more jobs: the Reaper who summons spectral monsters to fight and the Sage who can heal as well as buff other players. The new race of male Viera will also be available in Endwalker. Previously, the big hare-eared Viera race was limited to only females. There will also be new areas to explore, raids, weapons and more content in Endwalker.