Fall Guys Going Free to Play, Coming to Switch, Xbox on June 21

Fall Guys lobbies will be more packed next month as the wacky rat race game is going free-to-play and coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and the Epic Games Store on June 21. A next-gen version will also be coming to PlayStation 5. All versions of the game will support cross-play and cross-progression, meaning that regardless of which platforms a group of friends are on, they can play together.

To accommodate this shift, developer Mediatonic will be resetting all six seasons and starting over. June 21 will mark the start of a new season one. Players can purchase a season pass, purchased by a new in-game currency called show-bucks, that can supercharge their progression and unlock new costumes and other goodies. The previous currency, kudos, will carryover for all players.

The PC version of Fall Guys will be switching platforms. Previously available through Steam, Fall Guys will now be an exclusive title to the Epic Games Store as the Fortnite maker bought developer Mediatonic last year. Those who purchased Fall Guys on Steam can still play and will get updates.

Mediatonic didn't immediately reply to a request for additional comment.

For PC and PlayStation 4 players that purchased the game, they'll be awarded a legacy pack, which will include a nickname, nameplate, regal, veggie dog and feisty dwarf costumes and a season pass for season one, as detailed in a blog post. This will be available to anyone who purchases Fall Guys before it goes free-to-play on June 21. Those who preregister can get in on some exclusive rewards.

Mediatonic says that more details will be revealed closer to launch.