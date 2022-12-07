Elden Ring's Free Colosseum Update Is Live Adding More Multiplayer Battling

Elden Ring got more multiplayer in its Colosseum update on Wednesday, after publisher Bandai Namco revealed the fresh content in a trailer Tuesday. The free update is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

It'll let you fight with your real-life buddies in the various colosseums around the critically acclaimed FromSoftware action RPG's open world.

"The Colosseums of Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid will open their gates, allowing players to engage in battles such as duels, free-for-alls and team fights," the trailer's description says.

There are three colosseums offering different kinds of duels for players. The Leyndell Colosseum lets players duel each other in one-on-one fights. Players can do team battles at the Limgrave Colosseum while the Caelid Colosseum allows for the usage of Spirit Ashes, the companions players can call upon to do battle with them.

Bandai Namco released the patch notes for the update, 1.08. Along with the colosseums, the update includes various balance changes to weapons and bug fixes.