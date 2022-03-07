Enlarge Image Bandai Namco

If you've played Dark Souls, Bloodborne or any other FromSoftware game, the following fact won't surprise you: Elden Ring is hard. No matter how skilled you are, you're bound to see hundreds of "You Died" titlescreens, which taunt you after a small mistake leads to your health bar being depleted. If you're going to make it through this adventure, you'll need powerful weapons. And to get powerful weapons, you'll need Smithing Stones. Lots of 'em.

Smithing stones are what you use to level up your weapons, be they blades, staffs, shields or spears. To upgrade your weapons, you offer these stones (plus some runes) to Master Blacksmith Hewg at Roundtable Hold. Smithing Stones can be found out in the world and dropped from a few enemies. But to expedite the leveling up process, it's much easier to just buy them. It's embarrassing to say, but this is something I only found out I could do about 50 hours into the game. Learn from my mistakes.

There are two places you can buy smithing stones: From Smithing Master Iji, a giant in northwest Liurnia of the Lakes, and also the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold. Iji is more simple, so let's start with him.

Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

Once you defeat Godrick the Grafted (good luck!), you'll enter the Land Between's second major area: Liurnia of the Lakes. To find Iji, you need to travel all the way to the northwest region of the lake. When you come up to shore, you'll find the Kingsgrave Ruins. There are a bunch of skeleton mages you'll have to kill (or run past). At the northern part of the ruins is a magic wall that will disappear if you strike it. Do that and you'll see a Site of Grace to your right. On your left will be Smithing Master Iji.

Iji offers you a unlimited Somber Smithing Stone [1] and [2], plus a finite number of Somber Smithing Stone [3] and [4].

Enlarge Image Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

Enlarge Image Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

If you're after regular Smithing Stones, not the Somber ones, you'll need to hit up the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold. Unfortunately, you won't automatically get access to them. You'll have to offer them a Smithing Miner's Bell Bearing [1].

Finding Smithing Miner's Bell Bearings

To get the Twin Maiden Husks to sell you stones, you'll need to travel to the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel. It's also by Liurnia of the Lakes, but on the northeast side. By the shore, where my character is stationed in the screenshot below, you'll find a little crawlspace that takes you into the Crystal Tunnel. It's a dungeon that you'll have to get through -- there are a lot of Smithing Stones to collect in there, too. At the end is a boss, Crystalian. Once you beat her, you'll get the Smithing Miner's Bell Bearing [1].

Take that to the Twin Maiden Husks and their shop will give you the option of buying an unlimited amount of Smithing Stones [1] and [2].

Enlarge Image Bandai Namco/screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

Enlarge Image Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

As you can guess, there are miltiple Smithing Miner's Bell Bearings that can be brought to the sisters to expand their offerings of Smithing Stones.

The next one you'll encounter is the Smithing Miner's Bell Bearing [2], which you can access as soon as you find Leyndell, the Royal Capital. The bearing isn't in the Capital, but rather in a small dungeon to the southwest of it. As the map below shows, there's a dungeon called the Sealed Tunnel, which you can access by travelling through the blue swamp area on the Capital's outskirts.

Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

Thankfully, you won't have to get all the way through the dungeon to get your treasure. Inside the Sealed Tunnel is an area with a Site of Grace. There's no obvious way through, but there is a hidden path you can open by striking the wall on the west of the room. Once you do that, you'll enter a large area filled with enemies. Clear them all out, and you'll find a treasure chest with the Smithing Miner's Bell Bearing [2] inside.

Hand over this bearing to the Twin Maiden Husks and they'll sell you an unlimited quantity of Smithing Stones [3] and [4].

Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

While the Sealed Tunnel is a little out of the way, the Smithing Miner's Bell Bearing [3] is right on the beaten path. The only issue is that getting on that path will take dozens of hours.

To find the bearing, you need to make it to the Mountaintops of the Giants. Getting there involves some story sequences I won't spoil. But once you get there, you'll quickly stumble on the Zamor Ruins.

Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

Like all of the Ruins in Elden Ring, there's a staircase that will take you to an underground area. Go down the stairs, open the door and inside you'll find a chest with Smithing Miner's Bell Bearing [3].

This bearing will allow you to buy Smithing Stone [5] and [6] of the Twin Maiden Husks.