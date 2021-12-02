EA makes big changes to future of Battlefield franchise

DICE

Battlefield 2042 had a slew of problems when it launched last month that developer DICE is trying to fix via updates. On Thursday, publisher EA revealed multiple changes coming to the series, including the creation of a Battlefield universe.

Vince Zampella, co-founder and CEO of EA-owned Respawn Entertainment, is now in charge of the Battlefield franchise, according to a report from CNET's sister site GameSpot. As for what this new universe would entail, Zampella didn't have much to offer.

"We will continue to evolve and grow Battlefield 2042, and we'll explore new kinds of experiences and business models along the way that we can add to that foundation to provide an awesome array of experiences for our players," he told GameSpot. "In this universe, the world is interconnected with shared characters and narrative. This universe is also built with our community as we harness the power of Portal and user-generated content that puts creativity in the hands of our players."

My last decade with the team at @EA_DICE has been nothing short of amazing. There have just been so many great memories working with our teams. But I have now made one of the hardest decisions of my life, to leave DICE and Electronic Arts. pic.twitter.com/NVck19pSkh — Oskar Gabrielson (@ogabrielson) December 2, 2021

Along with Zampella being the new head of the franchise, Oskar Gabrielson, general manager of Battlefield developer DICE, tweeted Thursday that he is leaving DICE. Gabrielson was with the studio for almost a decade and called his departure "one of the hardest decisions of my life."