E-Win Champion Series Gaming Chair Review: Big Comfort for Less

E-Win's Champion Series gaming chair doesn't look too different from many other gaming chairs. At least not until you take a closer look at the details. With its sturdy build and a couple of high-quality features, it hits a sweet spot between pricier premium models and flimsier, featureless entry-level chairs.

The Champion gaming chairs come in two editions: Classic and Revolutionary. I tested a $369 version of the Classic edition, just $10 above its starting price of $359 and £284 in the UK (AU$552, converted). The Revolutionary edition uses the same frame as the Classic but has several upgrades that bring the price up to $419. E-Win uses the sturdiness of its chair frames from the cheaper competition. It's made from coated steel instead of bare steel and wood. The coated steel helps prevent rust and deterioration, while the all-steel frame, along with its class-4 gas lift, helps it support people up to 400 pounds.

The Champion gaming chair tilts back 155 degrees if you want to feel like you're at the dentist. Josh Goldman/CNET

The Champion was easy enough to assemble, though I'd skip the instructions in the box and go with the video guide instead. It is a big chair, but not so big that it'll overwhelm a smaller desk setup. It's recommended for people between 5 feet, 3 inches and 6 feet, 5 inches. I'm 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 220 pounds, and I didn't feel cramped in the slightest. I had other people of various sizes sit in it, too, and everyone agreed it was overall comfortable with a firm but not too firm cushion. Also, while I appreciated the extra support of the angled seat edges of the Champion, anyone with wider hips might consider a chair with a flatter cushion design.

The chair's tilt mechanism is similar to those we've seen on higher-end gaming chairs we've tested, letting you tilt back from 85 degrees to 155 degrees. I can't say I was 100% confident the chair would stay upright the first time I reclined all the way back (or even the fifth time). But the Champion lived up to E-Win's stability claims, no doubt helped by the wide five-point-star base, and I never felt like I was going to tip. So if you're looking for a gaming chair you can lean back and nap in or for amateur dentistry, this will do that.

The wide base keeps the chair stable at any angle. Josh Goldman/CNET

The wheels rolled smoothly over hardwood floors and low-pile carpet. They have a hubless design, too, so you can see straight through them, if that's something you want to do. It's certainly a different look, but unfortunately, the shiny plastic covers kept popping off on my chair, instantly becoming toys for my cats to bat around the house.

The Champion series has 4D armrests, meaning they can be moved up and down, forward and back, in and out and sideways. They move without difficulty but also not without some rattle from the plastic. Still, 4D armrests are usually one of the first things to go when a manufacturer wants to save on costs, so it's nice they made the cut here.

The armrests are comfortable with four-direction adjustment. Josh Goldman/CNET

I tested the Classic model, but there's a Revolutionary version with a handful of upgrades for an additional $50 to $60. The padded tops of the armrests are magnetic, for example, and can easily be swapped. Instead of a lumbar pillow attached with straps, it's built into the chair back, adjusted with a knob on the side of the chair.

The neck pillow is magnetic, and adjustable lumbar support is built into the chair back, which means the ugly suspender straps are gone. It also means you can easily reposition the pillow, or remove it for comfort. Or remove it to scream into and throw across the room out of frustration.

The stitching on the Champion is a nice touch for its price. Josh Goldman/CNET

The foam cushion is supportive but not too firm. The polyurethane "leather" cover is soft and doesn't get too warm after sitting on it for extended periods. It looks good, too, but if you're more into fabric, E-Win offers that as a cover option. And, as part of the Revolutionary upgrades, E-Win says the cover materials and cushion foam are improved for greater comfort and durability.

Guess who makes this gaming chair? Josh Goldman/CNET

Overall, the E-Win Champion series gaming chairs are a solid bargain. The chair doesn't feel flimsy or like it might not last for years. The nicer hardware and 4D armrests are a definite plus, too. But given how small the difference is in price between the Classic and Revolutionary models, I'd save up a bit more money to get the upgraded version instead of the Classic.