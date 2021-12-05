Don't look for the PS5 and Xbox Series X at Walmart's in-store Gamer Drop

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

When Walmart announced its , we assumed that it would be the perfect place to score a chance at getting one of the three hard-to-find game consoles this season But Walmart has specifically confirmed that the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles will not be available when the event starts at participating stores on Saturday, December 11th at 10:30 a.m., despite all three being featured on the event's landing page.

That said, the event -- which Walmart is positioning as a way to "check out this season's hottest titles and accessories" -- will offer stock for the and the Xbox Series S at some stores, while supplies last, according to a statement emailed from a Walmart spokesperson.

Bottom line: Don't wait in line at Walmart expecting a PS5, Xbox Series X, or Switch OLED on Dec. 11. There won't be any there, according to Walmart.

PS5 and Xbox Series X at Walmart

Editors' note: This story has been updated from an earlier version in which we assumed the PS5 and Xbox Series X would be available at the Walmart Gamer Drop event because they were prominently featured on the retailer's sign-up page.

