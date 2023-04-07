Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
X
CNET logo

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Doctor Who Hidden Object Game Now on Apple Arcade

Grab your Sonic Screwdriver! Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist is a ball of wibbly-wobbly-timey-wimey fun.

shelbybown
Shelby Brown
shelbybown
Shelby Brown Editor II
Shelby Brown (she/her/hers) is an editor for CNET's services team. She covers tips and tricks for apps, operating systems and devices, as well as mobile gaming and Apple Arcade news. Shelby also oversees Tech Tips coverage. Before joining CNET, she covered app news for Download.com and served as a freelancer for Louisville.com.
Credentials She received the Renau Writing Scholarship in 2016 from the University of Louisville's communication department.
See full bio
Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist on Apple Arcade.

Doctor Who is now on Apple Arcade.

 Apple

Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist joined Apple Arcade's catalog of games on Friday. The latest Arcade title is a hidden object game that will delight any Whovian. Gameplay follows the Thirteenth Doctor and her companion Yasmin (played by Jodi Whittaker and Mandip Gill, respectively, on the BBC show) as they solve mysteries around London.

Explore your environment to find hidden objects. Finding everything on the list will unlock an item needed to progress in the story. Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist is packed with iconic items and characters from the show like the Tardis, Cybermen, Weeping Angels and, of course, the sonic screwdriver. 

See at Apple Arcade

Access Apple Arcade's extensive game library with a $5 a month, or $60 annually. To get started, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick icon in the toolbar. 

