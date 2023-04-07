Doctor Who Hidden Object Game Now on Apple Arcade

Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist joined Apple Arcade's catalog of games on Friday. The latest Arcade title is a hidden object game that will delight any Whovian. Gameplay follows the Thirteenth Doctor and her companion Yasmin (played by Jodi Whittaker and Mandip Gill, respectively, on the BBC show) as they solve mysteries around London.

Explore your environment to find hidden objects. Finding everything on the list will unlock an item needed to progress in the story. Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist is packed with iconic items and characters from the show like the Tardis, Cybermen, Weeping Angels and, of course, the sonic screwdriver.

Access Apple Arcade's extensive game library with a $5 a month, or $60 annually. To get started, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick icon in the toolbar.