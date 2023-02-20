Diablo 4 Open Beta Starts in March

Diablo 4 is one of the biggest titles expected in 2023, and players will have a chance to try out the game before it's released.

The Diablo 4 Open Beta and Early Access Beta will take place next month. Those who preordered Diablo 4 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4 or PS5 can get early access to the beta the weekend of March 17-19. Then on March 24-26, anyone interested in the beta and who has access to the previously mentioned platforms can participate in the open beta.

Developer Blizzard Entertainment says the open beta will focus on the early parts of the campaign covering the prologue and Act 1, which takes place in the Fractured Peaks zone. Players will be able to max their characters to level 25, but can still play the beta throughout the weekend.

Diablo 4 is the newest entry in the legendary dungeon-crawling action RPG. Players will fight against the horde of monsters controlled by Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto, one of the Great Evils, and is called the Mother of Sanctuary, the world in which the Diablo series takes place.

Diablo 4 will officially launch June 6 for $70.