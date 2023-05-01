Diablo 4 Next Beta Test Starts on May 12. Here's How to Join

Diablo 4, the latest installment of the popular dungeon crawler, comes out on June 6, but players can try out some of the game in an open beta happening in May.

The third Diablo 4 open beta -- which developer Blizzard Entertainment is calling a Server Slam -- will give fans of the series one last chance to try out the game before it launches. The beta will start on May 12, and it will focus on the early parts of the campaign covering the prologue and Act 1, which takes place in the Fractured Peaks zone. Players will be able to max their characters to level 20 but can still play the beta throughout the weekend beyond that. Due to the open beta being available to anyone who wants to try it, players should expect long queue times.

When does the Diablo 4 Server Slam start?

The open beta start at 12 p.m. PT on May 12 and last until 12 p.m. PT on May 14.

How do I get a Diablo 4 beta code?

Anyone can participate in the open beta. The beta will be available for download in the PSN Store, Microsoft Store or on Battle.net for PC users.

What systems can I play the Diablo 4 beta on?

The beta is playable on the same systems the game will be released on: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S.

What are the PC requirements for the Diablo 4 beta?

The minimum requirements are:

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8100

Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8100 Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280 Storage: Solid-state drive with 45GB available space

Blizzard recommends the following specs:

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X

Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Storage: SSD with 45GB available space

What classes are available in the Diablo 4 beta?

The Server Slam will include all five classes available: Barbarian, Rogue, Sorcerer, Druid and Necromancer.

Will my Diablo 4 beta progress transfer over?

Testers who participated in earlier betas will not have their characters transferred over to the Server Slam. This means everyone participating will start with a new character.

What content will be available in the Diablo 4 beta?

As well as the prologue and Act 1, a World Boss, Ashava, will be available to check out during the Server Slam. Taking down Ashava will earn players the Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy. Other rewards available for players during the Server Slam are the Initial Casualty title for reaching Kyovashad, the Early Voyager title and the Beta Wolf Pack cosmetic item for reaching level 20 on one character. All rewards unlocked will be available to players once Diablo IV launches.

What is the story for Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is the newest entry in the legendary dungeon-crawling action RPG. Players will fight against the horde of monsters controlled by Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto, one of the Great Evils, and called the "mother" of Sanctuary, the world in which the Diablo series takes place.