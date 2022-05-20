Death Stranding 2 Seemingly Confirmed by Norman Reedus

Development on Death Stranding 2 has begun, star Norman Reedus told men's style publication Leo this week, and the actor suggested he'll be returning as post-apocalyptic delivery man Sam Porter Bridges for the sequel to Kojima Productions' 2019 game.

"We just started the second one," he said while discussing the original. "It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything. It takes a lot of work. And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that."

The first game was directed by the legendary Hideo Kojima, who's best known for the Metal Gear Solid series, and has sold millions of copies. It was initially released on PS4, before coming to PC and later PS5 as a director's cut.

It's also among the games that'll be available as part of the upgraded PlayStation Plus library, which is rolling out in the coming weeks.

"Death Stranding offered a meditative and surprisingly emotional experience that had me hooked from beginning to end," CNET's Alessandro Fillari said in his review of the director's cut. "I never thought a game about delivering packages and avoiding ghosts with a cloned baby at your side would be one of my favorite games in recent years, but here we are."

Kojima Productions didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.