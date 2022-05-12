Dead Space Remake Launches January 2023

Dead Space Remake will hit the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC Jan. 27, 2023, said developer Motive during a livestream Thursday.

Originally announced last year, the Dead Space Remake rebuilds the original 2008 hit horror game from the ground up using EA's Frostbite game engine. The audio and visuals will receive a big upgrade, but the developer intends to keep the horror faithful to the original game.

"Developing this remake has been a lot of fun for us at Motive, as we're true fans of the franchise and want to treat it with the respect it deserves," said Phillippe Ducharme, senior producer of Dead Space Remake, in a press release Thursday. "We can't wait for players, both old and new, to see how we've elevated the original experience in the remake to be just as impactful for this generation."

Dead Space Remake is part of the latest trend of remaking games for the newest generation of consoles such as Final Fantasy VII Remake, Demon's Souls Remake and the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake announced last September.