D&D Beyond is Being Acquired by Hasbro for $146 Million

Fandom

Hasbro, owners of the globally popular Dungeons & Dragons, has announced today its intent to acquire the online gaming tool D&D Beyond from current owner and creator Fandom for $146.3 Million. Pending regulatory approval, this move would put Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast team in charge of D&D Beyond, leaving a lot of fans curious and slightly concerned about the future of this popular online gaming tool.

For the uninitiated, D&D Beyond powers a significant amount of online Dungeons & Dragons gameplay. From small weekly Zoom games between friends using the free character sheet builder to massive streamed productions like Critical Role, D&D Beyond has been pivotal in making Dungeons & Dragons easier and more fun to play in online settings. And with the ability to sell in-game rule books and campaigns through D&D Beyond, the tool has been undeniably profitable especially over the last couple of years. When COVID-19 lockdowns made getting together to play Dungeons & Dragons impossible, D&D Beyond helped bridge the divide.

This acquisition would give the D&D Beyond team more resources from the Wizards of the Coast team, but also decrease previous delays between the release of new content and its availability in D&D Beyond. It could also mean D&D Beyond will become more cinematic and animated, as resources from other Wizards of the Coast games are made available to the D&D Beyond Team.



The biggest immediate concern from fans in this acquisition is any changes to cost. Creating a basic character through D&D Beyond is free right now, you only need to pay money if you're using features or classes not included in the core book. Additionally, many popular tabletop gaming platforms like Foundry Virtual Tabletop include plugins to import D&D Beyond sheets and campaigns to those platforms. It's possible Hasbro could limit this functionality in order to discourage use of systems outside of D&D Beyond.