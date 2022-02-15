Cyberpunk 2077 Jumps to Next-Gen With PS5, Xbox Series Update

CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 came out weeks after the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles back in 2020. A new patch released on Tuesday now lets owners of the game make full use of the next-gen consoles' power while also seeing other significant changes to the game.

Developer CD Projekt Red revealed the 1.5 update for Cyberpunk 2077 during a Twitch livestream Tuesday. This 50GB patch is available for all platforms and will include the PS5 and Xbox Series free upgrades from the PS4 and Xbox One versions, which were originally planned to release last year.

The update includes a wide range of improvements, especially when it comes to AI. Non-playable characters will receive a host of improvements to their behavior from being better in combat to how they react throughout the day while out in the city. Driving also received a performance boost to improve the feel of driving cars and motorcycles. Fixes to specific quests, user interface and other issues were also included in the patch.

While the 1.5 update is available for all platforms, not every version of the game will make use of all the improvements. Many of the graphic improvements including ray tracing and AI boosts involving crowd reactions won't be available for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.