Crash Team Rumble is the latest game featuring the bandicoot and other characters from the franchise that made its debut during Thursday's Game Awards show.

Developed by Toys for Bob, Crash Team Rumble players compete in 4v4 team-based online matches. Crash, Dingodile, Doctor Neo Cortex and others from the Crash franchise are available to fight with each having their own strengths.

Crash Team Rumble will launch sometime in 2023 on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.