Celebrate 'MAR10 Day' With Huge Savings On Nintendo Switch Games, Accessories and More

In the 40 years since his first appearance, Mario has earned his spot in the pantheon of video game icons. From simple side-scrollers on the original NES, to fast-paced fighters on the advanced Switch OLED, the character spans generations and genres.

To honor the legendary character, Nintendo has dubbed March 10 "MAR10 Day," and tons of major retailers are getting in on the celebration. That means that you can find great deals on Mario products, including games, collectibles, Switch accessories and more -- available today only. Below, you can find our roundup of some of the best Mario Day offers out there so you don't miss out on any of these great sales.

Scott Stein/CNET If you have a Switch, this unique RC car-meets-AR racing game can turn your home into a high-octane race track. It features a real-life rechargeable Mario Kart with a camera mounted on the back that you drive using your Switch, and cardboard gates that you can use to build a custom AR track around your home. All you need is at least 10 square feet of free space. Your Kart will even react in real-time as you hit speed boosts and obstacles for a totally immersive experience.

PowerA There is a lot to love about the Nintendo Switch, but for plenty of people, the tiny Joy-Con controllers were not one of those things. If you prefer a more classic controller feel, then you can grab this enhanced PowerA Switch Controller for $20 off. It features the same button layout as the Joy-Cons and is totally wireless. It's powered by two AA batteries, which provide roughly 30 hours of playtime, rather than a rechargeable battery pack like most wireless controllers. So while you will have to occasionally swap the batteries out, that also means you can instantly pop in fresh ones when it dies and get back to gaming with no waiting around for it to recharge.

CultureFly This Mario Bros. collector's box is a must-have for any die-hard Nintendo fan. It's packed with tons of cool, one-of-a-kind collectibles, from apparel like a power-up pin set, to home goods like a plush Bullet Bill throw pillow. Plus, a unique 8-bit Mario figurine and NES cartridge stand that would go great with any gaming setup.

More great Mario Day deals: