Apple

There's a simulation game for almost anything you can think of -- flying planes, operating trains, power washing, running a hospital, farming, cooking and more. Bridge Constructor, from Headup Games, has been on the scene since 2011, but is now available in Apple Arcade's catalog of more than 230 games.

Subscribers can find Bridge Constructor under App Store Greats with all content, updates and DLC readily available. If you're not an Apple Arcade subscriber, you can still play Bridge Constructor for $2 in the App Store.

Bridge Constructor is a bridge-building simulator where you must work to become a successful bridge engineer and architect. Build bridges sturdy enough for traffic to make it across. If there's a flaw, the bridge will collapse and any vehicle trying to cross will plummet into the deep valleys, canals and rivers below.

Apple

Bride Constructor has over 100 levels for you to refine your building (and budgeting) skills with different materials and stress tests. If you get stuck along the way, the game has built-in hints to help you think outside the box.

You can get a three-month free trial of Apple Arcade when you buy a new Apple device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. To try the service out, open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen. The Apple One subscription bundle makes it easier and more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services, Apple Arcade included, for one price. Apple Arcade also teamed up with Verizon earlier this year to offer a free yearlong subscription with unlimited plans.

Now playing: Watch this: 9 settings to change on your new Apple Watch



