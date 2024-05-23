Black Ops 6 Video Teases Release of New Call of Duty Game

The faces of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln on Mount Rushmore get covered with black blindfolds that collectively read "The Truth Lies" in a teaser video for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, officially announced Thursday by game publisher Activision.

This year's edition of Call of Duty returns to the globe-trotting Black Ops franchise for the first time since 2020's Black Ops: Cold War. The announcement was spoiled hours in advance by a full-page USA Today newspaper ad that fans were posting online ahead of the official news drop.

A video called "wake up (rushmore) #thetruthlies" was released showing a squad vandalizing Mount Rushmore at night with the blindfolds. The blindfold over Lincoln's face includes a three-headed wolf emblem, which was part of the newspaper ad and which appeared in the franchise's last game, Modern Warfare 3, according to IGN. IGN also shared an X post from an eagle-eyed fan suggesting the game will take place during the Gulf War conflict.

No release date, information on different editions of the game or pricing has been released yet for what the publisher is calling a "dark new chapter" in the franchise.

Activision promised to reveal more at 10 a.m. PT on June 9 as part of an online Xbox Games Showcase, followed by a Black Ops 6 Direct broadcast.

While the main story in the last Black Ops game was set in the early 1980s and was a direct sequel to the first game in the series, Call of Duty: Black Ops. Like other Call of Duty games, its multiplayer included a Zombies mode as well as a free-to-play battle royale game called Warzone.