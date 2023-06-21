Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Best Games on Xbox Game Pass: Need for Speed Unbound Leads New Titles for June

Give these games a try.

Dan Ackerman Editorial Director / Computers and Gaming
Dan Ackerman leads CNET's coverage of computers and gaming hardware. A New York native and former radio DJ, he's also a regular TV talking head and the author of "The Tetris Effect" (Hachette/PublicAffairs), a non-fiction gaming and business history book that has earned rave reviews from the New York Times, Fortune, LA Review of Books, and many other publications. "Upends the standard Silicon Valley, Steve Jobs/Mark Zuckerberg technology-creation myth... the story shines." -- The New York Times
Oscar Gonzalez Staff reporter
Oscar Gonzalez is Texas native who covers video games, conspiracy theories, misinformation and cryptocurrency.
customized sports cars are being chased on the highway by police car trucks
EA

Subscribing to Xbox Game Pass is almost essential for Xbox owners. The service, which runs $10 to $15 a month, not only includes a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, but also bundles access to online multiplayer services. Each month, Microsoft adds new games to the service.

Read more: Best Game Subscription Services

If you're on the fence about Game Pass, or just looking for some suggestions about what to play, below are some games coming to the service in June and July. 

Need for Speed Unbound came out last year and takes the arcade racing the series has been known for and combines it with a more stylish art style. Other games coming to Game Pass in the coming weeks The Bookwalker, Bramble: The Mountain King, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch and Arcade Experience where players can create their own arcade center. 

New and noteworthy

Xbox Series X

Recent hits

Read more: Best Cloud Gaming Services

Xbox Series S

Must-play classics 

PC gaming picks

We'll keep this list updated with new additions and new staff suggestions. You can also check out our picks for the best games on PlayStation Plus

A TV showing the Xbox Game Pass menu.
Dan Ackerman/CNET

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Best for multiplatform gaming

Game Pass has evolved far beyond its Xbox-bound origins to become a subscription that delivers something for everyone who plays games, and now encompasses console and PC game downloads, access to online multiplayer services, a deal with gaming giant EA and a cloud-based service that streams games to nearly any device. 

Microsoft offers several versions, but because of how the features are sliced up between them, only the $15-per-month Ultimate plan, with all the benefits detailed above, really makes sense. Read our Xbox Game Pass review

$15 at Microsoft

