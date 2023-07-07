Best Games on Xbox Game Pass: GTA V Returns in July

Give these games a try.
Xbox Game Pass is almost essential for Xbox owners even with its recent price increase. The service not only includes a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, but also bundles access to online multiplayer services. Each month, Microsoft adds new games to the service.
Read more: Best Game Subscription Services
If you're on the fence about Game Pass, or just looking for some suggestions about what to play, below are some games coming to the service in July.
Grand Theft Auto V is 10 years old and has sold more than 180 million copies, but it's still a game people love playing. It comes back to Game Pass as of Wednesday. Along with GTA V, Exoprimal is a new squad shooting game from Capcom coming this month. Players group up and take down hordes of dinosaurs and other prehistoric monsters. The games will be available on Game Pass when it launches on July 14.
Read more: Best Cloud Gaming Services
We'll keep this list updated with new additions and new staff suggestions. You can also check out our picks for the best games on PlayStation Plus.
Game Pass has evolved far beyond its Xbox-bound origins to become a subscription that delivers something for everyone who plays games, and now encompasses console and PC game downloads, access to online multiplayer services, a deal with gaming giant EA and a cloud-based service that streams games to nearly any device.
Microsoft offers several versions, but because of how the features are sliced up between them, only the $17-per-month Ultimate plan, with all the benefits detailed above, really makes sense. Read our Xbox Game Pass review.