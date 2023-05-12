Best Games on Xbox Game Pass: FIFA 23, Shadowrun Trilogy and More

Give these games a try.
Subscribing to Xbox Game Pass is almost essential for Xbox owners. The service, which runs $10 to $15 a month, not only includes a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, but also bundles access to online multiplayer services. Each month, Microsoft adds new games to the service.
If you're on the fence about Game Pass, or just looking for some suggestions about what to play, below are some games coming to the service on Tuesday.
FIFA 23 came out last year and if you're not a fan of soccer, it might be worth checking out to play as AFC Richmond from the Apple TV show, Ted Lasso. EA added the fictional team last year to the soccer hit along with new content including women's matches. For those interested in a strategic experience, Shadowrun Trilogy is an old-school turn-based strategy RPG with players taking the roles of cyberpunk mercenaries known as Shadowrunners.
We'll keep this list updated with new additions and new staff suggestions. You can also check out our picks for the best games on PlayStation Plus.
Microsoft offers several versions, but because of how the features are sliced up between them, only the $15-per-month Ultimate plan, with all the benefits detailed above, really makes sense. Read our Xbox Game Pass review.