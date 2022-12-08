Baldur's Gate 3, the role-playing game based on Dungeons & Dragons, has finally announced a launch date, after spending two years in early access. The game is slated for release in August 2023, according to a new trailer that debuted at The Game Awards Thursday night.

The August release date is the biggest news, but there were a few other reveals in the new trailer. We got our first look at the city of Baldur's Gate, the titular metropolis on the Sword Coast. The trailer also gave us a glimpse of an older, more weathered Jaheira, a half-elf ally from the first two games, as well as a blood-soaked Minsc, the human ranger. (No sign of his companion Boo just yet.)

We also see some D&D classics in the trailer: dungeon crawling, dragon attacks, Mimics, Mind Flayers and more. A druid Wild Shapes into an owlbear. A wizard uses Fly to cross a chasm. It's more of a sizzle reel than a deep dive into the game's story, but it gives viewers the flavor of the game.

Developer Larian (the studio behind the Divinity: Original Sin RPGs) also announced a that'll be available for $270, with a limited run of 25,000 units. For that price, you get an art book, Baldur's Gate character sheets, a map of Faerun, stickers, a keyring, a collector's edition certificate and a pretty hefty statue of a battle with a Mind Flayer.

Larian Studios

Baldur's Gate 3 is available on .