Asus Confirms ROG Ally SD Has Card Reader Issues

An update for the handheld gaming PC will be released soon.

Oscar Gonzalez
oscargonzalez-1
Oscar Gonzalez Staff reporter
Oscar Gonzalez is Texas native who covers video games, conspiracy theories, misinformation and cryptocurrency.
Expertise Video Games, Misinformation, Conspiracy Theories, Cryptocurrency, NFTs, Movies, TV, Economy, Stocks
See full bio
Oscar Gonzalez
Asus ROG Ally

The Asus ROG Ally has a flaw. 

 Dan Ackerman/CNET

The Asus ROG Ally is the company's entry into the portable gaming device market, going up against Valve's Steam Deck and Logitech's G-Cloud. But owners of Asus' device are complaining about issues with SD cards, and the company has now confirmed that the Ally does have a problem with its SD card reader. 

"After confirmation from internal testing, under certain thermal stress conditions the SD card reader may malfunction," a company community manager posted Monday on the ROG message board. Asus will release an update to adjust the Ally's fan speeds to help cool it off, while also keeping fan noise to a minimum.

If you're experiencing issues with your SD card reader on the ROG Ally, you can contact Asus to return the unit for inspection. 

Asus ROG Ally

Released in May the ROG Ally is a Windows 11 device with a higher resolution and faster screen than the Steam Deck. It also came at a higher price tag of $700. CNET's review of the Ally says it beats the Steam Deck in many categories, but it doesn't have the same ease of use or better controls.

p1019575-mp4-00-00-21-16-still001
Watch this: Asus ROG Ally: A Switch-Like Handheld for PC Gaming

