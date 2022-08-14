Animal Crossing Fireworks Guide: How Long Do Fireworks Last and More

August is here, which means it's time for a summer Animal Crossing tradition: fireworks! New Horizons players can drop by their island and watch a stunning fireworks display every weekend this month, with a few exclusive items to earn as well. Here's everything you need to know about the fireworks show.

How long do fireworks last?

The fireworks show takes place every Sunday night in August. This year's fireworks fall on the following dates:

Aug. 7

Aug. 14

Aug. 21

Aug. 28

Each fireworks show begins at 7 p.m. and runs until midnight.

What to do during fireworks

Naturally, the main attraction of the fireworks show is the fireworks. You'll see them lighting up the night sky every few seconds until the show ends at midnight. You can even submit your own designs and have them turned into custom fireworks by speaking to Isabelle, who'll be stationed outside the Resident Services building.

That's not all that Isabelle will do. Speak to her and she'll also gift you a bopper to wear. There are four possible boppers you can receive:

Bulb bopper

Flower bopper

Heart bopper

Star bopper

Redd's raffle

Redd will also make an appearance during the fireworks show. The shifty fox will have a stall set up in the plaza outside the Resident Services building. For 500 bells, Redd will let you enter his raffle. Each pull will win some kind of prize, from balloons and pinwheels to treats like boba and cotton candy.

Here's the full list of items you can win from Redd's raffle:

Red Sparkler Blue Sparkler Fountain Firework Bubble Blower Uchiwa Fan Pinwheel Tweeter Blue Balloon Red Balloon Yellow Balloon Green Balloon Pink Balloon Ramune-Soda Frozen Treat Orange Frozen Treat Chocolate Frozen Treat Plain Cotton Candy Melon Cotton Candy Ramune-Soda Cotton Candy Strawberry Cotton Candy Boba Milk Tea Boba Coffee Boba Strawberry Tea Boba Mango Tea Boba Green Tea

As mentioned, the fireworks show only happens during August, so you won't want to miss it. There are plenty of other in-game events to look forward to soon, though, including Halloween in October and Turkey Day in November.