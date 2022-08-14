Galaxy Z Flip 4 Preorder Quest 2: Still the Best Student Internet Discounts Best 55-Inch TV Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Nintendo Switch OLED Review Foldable iPhone? 41% Off 43-Inch Amazon Fire TV
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Gaming

Animal Crossing Fireworks Guide: How Long Do Fireworks Last and More

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is closing out summer with a weekly fireworks show.
2 min read
Animal Crossing characters watching fireworks
Animal Crossing's fireworks show returns every Sunday evening in August.
Nintendo

August is here, which means it's time for a summer Animal Crossing tradition: fireworks! New Horizons players can drop by their island and watch a stunning fireworks display every weekend this month, with a few exclusive items to earn as well. Here's everything you need to know about the fireworks show.

How long do fireworks last?

The fireworks show takes place every Sunday night in August. This year's fireworks fall on the following dates:

  • Aug. 7
  • Aug. 14
  • Aug. 21
  • Aug. 28

Each fireworks show begins at 7 p.m. and runs until midnight.

What to do during fireworks

Naturally, the main attraction of the fireworks show is the fireworks. You'll see them lighting up the night sky every few seconds until the show ends at midnight. You can even submit your own designs and have them turned into custom fireworks by speaking to Isabelle, who'll be stationed outside the Resident Services building.

That's not all that Isabelle will do. Speak to her and she'll also gift you a bopper to wear. There are four possible boppers you can receive:

  • Bulb bopper
  • Flower bopper
  • Heart bopper
  • Star bopper

Redd's raffle

Redd will also make an appearance during the fireworks show. The shifty fox will have a stall set up in the plaza outside the Resident Services building. For 500 bells, Redd will let you enter his raffle. Each pull will win some kind of prize, from balloons and pinwheels to treats like boba and cotton candy.

Here's the full list of items you can win from Redd's raffle:

  1. Red Sparkler
  2. Blue Sparkler
  3. Fountain Firework
  4. Bubble Blower
  5. Uchiwa Fan
  6. Pinwheel
  7. Tweeter
  8. Blue Balloon
  9. Red Balloon
  10. Yellow Balloon
  11. Green Balloon
  12. Pink Balloon
  13. Ramune-Soda Frozen Treat
  14. Orange Frozen Treat
  15. Chocolate Frozen Treat
  16. Plain Cotton Candy
  17. Melon Cotton Candy
  18. Ramune-Soda Cotton Candy
  19. Strawberry Cotton Candy
  20. Boba Milk Tea
  21. Boba Coffee
  22. Boba Strawberry Tea
  23. Boba Mango Tea
  24. Boba Green Tea

As mentioned, the fireworks show only happens during August, so you won't want to miss it. There are plenty of other in-game events to look forward to soon, though, including Halloween in October and Turkey Day in November.