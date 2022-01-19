Android users can now play mobile games on Windows PCs

Google

Google Play Games Beta has launched in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan, allowing Android users to play mobile games on a Windows desktop or laptop. It'll sync games across your devices, integrate with Google Play Points, and let you use keyboard and mouse for mobile games.

The beta service is available only in those three regions for now, with users able to sign up for the wait list to use the service, but no word yet on when it's launching in the US or elsewhere -- except "later in 2022 and beyond."

Some of the mobile games available on the service include Dragon Mania Legends, Township, State of Survival: The Joker Collaboration, Asphalt 9: Legends, War Planet Online: MMO Game, Last Shelter: Survival, Summoners WarTop War: Battle Game, Rise of Empires: Ice and Fire and Magic Rush: Heroes.

