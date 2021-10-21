Among Us arrives on PlayStation and Xbox consoles Dec. 14

Innersloth

Innersloth has set a date for the arrival of its hit game Among Us on consoles including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, with the online deception game headed to both platforms on Dec. 14.

"On December 14th, 2021, Among Us will be launching digitally on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Game Pass for Console, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5," the developer announced via blog post Thursday, adding that both platforms will support cross play, allowing players on each platform to play against each other online.

Already available on PC and on mobile devices, Among Us soared in popularity during the pandemic, attracting nearly half a billion active players last November, including a number of notable Twitch streamers and even celebrities like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Now, in 2021, it remains one of CNET's top picks for online gaming with friends.

Enlarge Image Innersloth

In addition to launching the game on consoles, Innersloth is announcing plans for upcoming physical releases of the game, including a $30 Cremate Edition that's headed to store shelves in Europe and the UK in December, as well as a $50 Impostor Edition and a $90 Ejected Edition set to launch this spring packaged with collectable goodies. Those can be preordered through the Maximum Games store.