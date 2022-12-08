Amazon Games Teams Up With Bandai Namco to Bring Blue Protocol to the West

The Game Awards on Thursday saw Amazon Games publishing a new title with Bandai Namco, called Blue Protocol.

Blue Protocol is an anime free-to-play MMORPG, or massively multiplayer online role-playing game, developed by Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios. Players will journey through the violent world of Regnas with their own created character, using one of five classes: the Blade Warden, the Twin Striker, the Keen Strider, the Spell Weaver and the Foe Breaker.

The game was first announced in 2019 and has had online tests done in Japan, but Thursday's reveal showed that Amazon Games will help in bringing Blue Protocol to North America, Europe, South America, Australia and New Zealand. This will be the third MMORPG that Amazon Games has published, including New World and Lost Ark.

Blue Protocol will have a closed beta test for PC in early 2023 and then launch in the US for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in the second half of the year.