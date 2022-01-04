Alienware's Concept Polaris revivifies its eGPU at CES 2022

Alienware

CES

Seeking to update its Alienware Graphics Amplifier external GPU -- it has yet to bring its trademark Legend 2.0 design to the AGA -- the company showed us one of four variations it was thinking about before CES 2022. In addition to simply making it look like the rest of the brand's products, Alienware is also trying to figure out ways to improve it.

When I first saw the box, my instinctive reaction was "yay! It's bringing back a compact gaming PC!". (Sadly, I was mistaken.) The Polaris can be oriented horizontally or vertically and incorporate more dock-like features.

More notably, it's a better design for overclocking your graphics card, using the same Cryo-tech cooling system that's in Alienware's laptops and can accommodate up to a 16-inch card. It doesn't include a power supply, which lets you choose between a 330 watt or 425 watt depending upon your needs.

My only reservation is that it swaps the current proprietary AGA connector for a more convenient, but more stressful on your system, Thunderbolt 4 connection.