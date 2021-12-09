Alan Wake 2 revealed, will be Remedy's first true survival horror game

Remedy Entertainment

At The Game Awards 2021, Remedy Entertainment creative director Sam Lake took the stage to reveal Alan Wake 2. As the long awaited sequel to the 2010 horror thriller, we see the titular back fighting the darkness, but it looks like he's in for a tougher fight

In the trailer, we see an older and disheveled Alan face the darkness with a torch and some others tools. According to Lake, Alan Wake 2 will be more Remedy's first Survival Horror experience, putting it to the likes of games like Resident Evil or Silent Hill.



There's still much more to learn about Alan Wake 2. Along with this reveal, we saw the announcement of Star Wars: Eclipse, and a new Wonder Woman game.