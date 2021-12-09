CNET names best tech products of 2021 The Game Awards 2021 Bill Gates on 2021 Holiday gift guide 2021: Our top picks PS5 restock tracker
Alan Wake 2 revealed, will be Remedy's first true survival horror game

Remedy Entertainment have announced Alan Wake 2 at The Game Awards.

The long awaited sequel to Alan Wake has been revealed.

At The Game Awards 2021, Remedy Entertainment creative director Sam Lake took the stage to reveal Alan Wake 2. As the long awaited sequel to the 2010 horror thriller, we see the titular back fighting the darkness, but it looks like he's in for a tougher fight

In the trailer, we see an older and disheveled Alan face the darkness with a torch and some others tools. According to Lake, Alan Wake 2 will be more Remedy's first Survival Horror experience, putting it to the likes of games like Resident Evil or Silent Hill.

There's still much more to learn about Alan Wake 2. Along with this reveal, we saw the announcement of Star Wars: Eclipse, and a new Wonder Woman game.