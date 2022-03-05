Russia Says It Blocked Facebook A Dead Rocket Crashed Into the Moon Robert Pattinson's Batman Smithsonian Displays 'Largest Collection of Statues of Women Ever Assembled' Apple's March 8 Event Ukraine War Updates
9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Nintendo Switch, Router Privacy, Batman and More

We take stock of the Switch on its fifth birthday, how your router collects data (and what you can do about it), what sets the new Batman apart, and lots more besides.

Jon Skillings headshot
Jon Skillings

Nintendo sure has had a lot of gaming devices over the years -- from the NES, N64 and GameCube up through the DS and 3DS to the Wii and Wii U and now the Switch. A new piece of hardware tends to show up every five or six years.

So now we're five years into Nintendo's Switch era, and, says CNET's Scott Stein, 2022 feels like a moment when the Switch could be ready to evolve, even as other gaming devices continue to play catch-up. He reflects on five years of living with the Switch and where it might go from here.

That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Happy Birthday, Nintendo Switch: 5 Years Went By Fast

Commentary: The Switch is still going strong, despite newer, faster competitors. But is the time coming for an evolution? 

Nintendo Switch 5th anniversary
Scott Stein/CNET

Here's How Your Router Collects Data and Handles Your Privacy

Wi-Fi router companies say they don't track the websites you visit, but all of them collect and share user data for marketing.   

Eero mesh Wi-Fi device
James Martin/CNET

Robert Pattinson's Batman Is Different From Anything We've Seen Before  

As DC's Dark Knight returns, writer-director Matt Reeves describes how his take on Batman differs from previous movies.  

Matt Reeves directs The Batman
Jonathan Olley/DC

Russia's Ukraine War Raises Specter of an Online Splinternet

Fragmentation undermines the strengths of a unified, global internet. One key internet organization, ICANN, said it won't cut Russia off.

Global Internet Illustration
Getty Images

Elden Ring Diary: Exploring Limgrave

Join me as I document my journey through the Lands Between.  

Scene from Elden Ring
Screenshot by Andrew Gebhart/CNET

How Ukraine Raised Over $55M in Crypto to Help Resist Russia

Donations via bitcoin and ether to Ukraine's government may change the way charities raise money. 

Bitcoin symbol
Getty Images

An Alternate Holographic Universe May Lead Us Into a Black Hole 

What happens in a black hole may not have to stay in a black hole.

A pictorial representation of curved spacetime.
Enrico Rinaldi/U-M, Riken and A. Silvestri

This All-Electric Hydrofoil Boat Lets You Fly Above the Waves 

The Candela C8 looks like a regular powerboat. But when it gets up to speed, this futuristic leisure craft emerges from the water for a virtually silent ride. 

Candela C8 electric hydrofoil boat
Candela

'The Batman' Review: The Darkest Dark Knight Is a Horror Epic

Robert Pattinson stars as a slow-burning, intense Batman taking cues from movies outside the superhero landscape.   

Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson as Catwoman and Batman
Jonathan-Olley-DC
