9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Nintendo Switch, Router Privacy, Batman and More

Nintendo sure has had a lot of gaming devices over the years -- from the NES, N64 and GameCube up through the DS and 3DS to the Wii and Wii U and now the Switch. A new piece of hardware tends to show up every five or six years.

So now we're five years into Nintendo's Switch era, and, says CNET's Scott Stein, 2022 feels like a moment when the Switch could be ready to evolve, even as other gaming devices continue to play catch-up. He reflects on five years of living with the Switch and where it might go from here.

That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Commentary: The Switch is still going strong, despite newer, faster competitors. But is the time coming for an evolution?

Scott Stein/CNET

Wi-Fi router companies say they don't track the websites you visit, but all of them collect and share user data for marketing.

James Martin/CNET

As DC's Dark Knight returns, writer-director Matt Reeves describes how his take on Batman differs from previous movies.

Jonathan Olley/DC

Fragmentation undermines the strengths of a unified, global internet. One key internet organization, ICANN, said it won't cut Russia off.

Getty Images

Join me as I document my journey through the Lands Between.

Screenshot by Andrew Gebhart/CNET

Donations via bitcoin and ether to Ukraine's government may change the way charities raise money.

Getty Images

What happens in a black hole may not have to stay in a black hole.

Enrico Rinaldi/U-M, Riken and A. Silvestri

The Candela C8 looks like a regular powerboat. But when it gets up to speed, this futuristic leisure craft emerges from the water for a virtually silent ride.

Candela

Robert Pattinson stars as a slow-burning, intense Batman taking cues from movies outside the superhero landscape.

Jonathan-Olley-DC