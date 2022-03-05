9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Nintendo Switch, Router Privacy, Batman and More

Nintendo sure has had a lot of gaming devices over the years -- from the NES, N64 and GameCube up through the DS and 3DS to the Wii and Wii U and now the Switch. A new piece of hardware tends to show up every five or six years.
So now we're five years into Nintendo's Switch era, and, says CNET's Scott Stein, 2022 feels like a moment when the Switch could be ready to evolve, even as other gaming devices continue to play catch-up. He reflects on five years of living with the Switch and where it might go from here.
That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.
Happy Birthday, Nintendo Switch: 5 Years Went By Fast
Commentary: The Switch is still going strong, despite newer, faster competitors. But is the time coming for an evolution?
Here's How Your Router Collects Data and Handles Your Privacy
Wi-Fi router companies say they don't track the websites you visit, but all of them collect and share user data for marketing.
Robert Pattinson's Batman Is Different From Anything We've Seen Before
As DC's Dark Knight returns, writer-director Matt Reeves describes how his take on Batman differs from previous movies.
Russia's Ukraine War Raises Specter of an Online Splinternet
Fragmentation undermines the strengths of a unified, global internet. One key internet organization, ICANN, said it won't cut Russia off.
Elden Ring Diary: Exploring Limgrave
Join me as I document my journey through the Lands Between.
How Ukraine Raised Over $55M in Crypto to Help Resist Russia
Donations via bitcoin and ether to Ukraine's government may change the way charities raise money.
An Alternate Holographic Universe May Lead Us Into a Black Hole
What happens in a black hole may not have to stay in a black hole.
This All-Electric Hydrofoil Boat Lets You Fly Above the Waves
The Candela C8 looks like a regular powerboat. But when it gets up to speed, this futuristic leisure craft emerges from the water for a virtually silent ride.
'The Batman' Review: The Darkest Dark Knight Is a Horror Epic
Robert Pattinson stars as a slow-burning, intense Batman taking cues from movies outside the superhero landscape.